Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde in a latest statement has disclosed he is set to donate his blood for research as he advocates for local cure for coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that Gov. Seyi Makinde some weeks ago tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic, but some few days later, he disclosed he had tested negative for the virus.

The Gov. later revealed that while he was in self isolation, he made use of some local items like honey among others that helped him recover.

The Governor in a statement via his twitter handle said, “We have been advocating for local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic in Oyo State. So, as a COVID-19 survivor, I volunteered to donate my blood to be studied by our experts researching on the “Evaluation of Post Infection Protection Against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) in Nigeria.”

