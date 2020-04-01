An Asian man who was treated in an isolation centre in Lagos after he tested positive for Coronavirus has spoken out after being discharged.

He said he and a friend came from UK into Lagos, Nigeria. Since a lot of countries were closing their borders, he said they decided to “pause” in Lagos.

He tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos and was treated at the Isolation Center in the state.

He expressed his appreciation to the government of Lagos State for having a good recovery hospital and added that he’s recovered fully.

Watch the video below;

