Popular comedian, Ayo Makun’s wife, Mabel Makun has talked about undergoing plastic surgery. According to her, if she wanted to get an enhanced body through surgery, she would.

She took to her Instagram page to make this revelation as she addressed speculations that she has done so . She wrote:

“There is nothing that I have not heard,from she has done her body to fake body and surgery body bla bla bla. They keep singing it like a song don’t you guys get tired? You all are beginning to sound like a broken record 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️Seriously though,let’s stop the bitterness and appreciate God’s handwork😁The truth is,if in the future i choose to go under the knife,I will do it with pride😊😊”

