Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Bamike Adebuniyan, popularly known as Bambam is celebrating her 31st birthday today, 23rd, April. The beautiful mother of one got us gasping for breath with these shots and we are totally crushing her.

The images which were flawlessly retouched to perfection were taken by @momodumedia while makeup was done by @babenexttdoor who happened to be her stylist too. BamBam’s makeup complemented her ancient themed pictures.

With these stunning images, it’s obvious that Mummy Zendaya is getting along with motherhood and has gotten her body back in no time.

See pictures below;

