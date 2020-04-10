Banky W has slammed state governments who have decided to suspend the lockdown orders to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Some state governments in the country announced their decision to suspend the lockdown to enable Christians to celebrate the Easter holiday. They also urged Muslims to observe Jumaat prayers on Friday and also encouraged all Christians to have Easter church services with their full congregation on Sunday.

Banky W reacted to the news via his Twitter page where he slammed them for making such a dangerous decision to relax the restrictions order despite the spread of the coronavirus. He wrote: “So for the State Governments that have suspended isolation & social distancing for Easter… do they have an agreement with the Coronavirus that it will also go on Easter break as well? These our “leaders” sha. Kai.”

See the post below:

So for the State Governments that have suspended isolation & social distancing for Easter… do they have an agreement with the Corona virus that it will also go on Easter break as well? These our "leaders" sha. Kai. 🤦🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️ — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) April 10, 2020

