Former US President, Barack Obama has given his support for Joe Bidden as the next president of the US.

Barack Obama in video message started his speech with an uplifting sentiment about the fight against coronavirus and gave a thank you to those on the frontlines, according to TMZ reports.

He then transitioned to the political side saying, “That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden as President of the United States.”

Obama then goes in on and Republicans, saying, “One thing everybody has learned by now, the Republicans running the White House and the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress, they’re interested in power.”

At one point he mentions the failure of the Trump administration in containing the coronavirus, saying Republicans ignored the science of pandemics just as they ignored the science of climate change reminding everyone of the importance of honesty and informativeness from a President.

Biden was obviously thrilled with the endorsement, tweeting just a few minutes later, “Barack — This endorsement means the world to Jill and me. We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side.”

Obama’s backing of Biden comes just a day after Bernie Sanders joined Joe on a livestream to offer his endorsement, as well. Sanders dropped our of the race last week, seemingly leaving the nomination to Biden.Joe told Bernie if he does indeed become the nominee, he’s going to need Sanders’ help “not just to win the campaign, but to govern.”

