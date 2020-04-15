Bayelsa Big Boy, Keniebi Okoko is dead!

Keniebi, the wealthy and famous godson of former President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan, died in the early hours of yesterday, Tuesday, at a popular hospital in Lekki, Lagos, after a botched tummy tuck surgery.

According to reports, there was a power outage and the back up generator failed to come up. Many Bayelsans have since taken to social media to mourn him.

He was a young man without guile. Despite being involved in the fickle and fractious world of high society, he exuded a sweetness of character and good nature till the very end.

As a successful entrepreneur, Okoko, who hails from Gbarain, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, contested the last gubernatorial election in the oil-rich state.

Eulogy has begun to pour in as the high society has been thrown into deep mourning and his family and friends are distraught as you read.

