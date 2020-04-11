Big Brother Naija’s Omololu Shomuyiwa has announced the sad loss of someone very important to him. Lolu revealed he is currently in mourning over the death of his brother-in-law that was infected with coronavirus disease.

He made this known in a tweet that he published is n his official page on popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, hours ago. Omololu said that he lost his brother-in-law about an hour before he shared the news on social media.

Although he did not give further details about the demise of his brother-in-law, Omololu humbly asked for the prayer of his fans and followers as they mourn.

As expected, condolence messages have started pouring in for the media personality. Fans and followers have taken to his comment section to pray for strength for his family to bear the sad loss.

About an hour ago, I lost my brother-in-law to Corona Virus.

Please remember our family in your prayers.

Thank you. — Lolú S (@officialomololu) April 10, 2020

