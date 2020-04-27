Few hours after BBNaija ex housemate, Jackye called Khafi a snake during a question and answer question on her Instagram page, controversial celebrity, Tacha has reacted and intervened in the fight.

In a video that is presently going viral on Instagram, Tacha was heard praying for Khafi in a video call. The 24 year old prayed again every spirit of witches and wizards disturbing her friend Khafi.

Recall that while they were in Big Brother’s house, Jackye was heard chatting with Khafi who she told that she suspects Tacha is a witch because she thinks she brought fetish items to the house.

Looks like Tacha is yet to forgive and forget what Jackye said about her.

