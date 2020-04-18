Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra better known as Alex Unusual has taken to her Instagram story to slam Nigerian men over their knowledge on romance.

According to Alex, she stated that Nigerian men have zero knowledge about relationships and are very boring.

She wrote, “Most Nigerian men know zero about these things. Relationships be following routines. Boring to stupor. Flowers, racing in the rain, surprise trips, star gazing, moving nights, etc. They throw these things outta the window. All they know is will you come over? Can i come over? Umu Ekwensu.”

Following her state, Nigerians have taken to social media to react, while some supported her statement, others fired back at her.

