Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Ekemini Ekerette popurly known as Kemen has invested a lot in his muscles such that he can’t keep the photos to himself. He posted a new seductive photo of himself recently that forced a lot of Nigerian celebrities to react.
The fitness trainer, posted a photo showing his abs and a little part of his lower abdomen. This pushed celebrities like; Chigurl, Frodd, Omo Akin, Marvis and others to react to it.
Posting the photo, he wrote:
“How I’m sleeping tonight… knowing there is no live workout till monday morning…😰 We gaining in isolation.”
See reactions below..
Chigurl wrote: “My friend common will you wear clot…das how you wee catch cold and be coughing”
Frodd wort: “Stop showing your sef”
OmoAkin wrote: “Thirst trapping! 😝”
Marvis wrote: “Push the duvet down small lemme check something Kemen.”
Gedoni wrote: “the instruction is stay at home; not off cloth..😏 #showoff“
HOT NOW
- See what my church shared for all its members -Man shares photos of the relief package he got from his church during lockdown (Photos)
- “Mosquitoes were biting my child, no water, no light” – IK Ogbonna’s ex wife, Sonia Morales reveals why she divorced him
- Khafi announces that she and Gedoni have cancelled their wedding, months after they got engaged (Video)
Discussion about this post