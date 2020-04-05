Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Ekemini Ekerette popurly known as Kemen has invested a lot in his muscles such that he can’t keep the photos to himself. He posted a new seductive photo of himself recently that forced a lot of Nigerian celebrities to react.



The fitness trainer, posted a photo showing his abs and a little part of his lower abdomen. This pushed celebrities like; Chigurl, Frodd, Omo Akin, Marvis and others to react to it.

Posting the photo, he wrote:

“How I’m sleeping tonight… knowing there is no live workout till monday morning…😰 We gaining in isolation.”

See reactions below..

Chigurl wrote: “My friend common will you wear clot…das how you wee catch cold and be coughing”

Frodd wort: “Stop showing your sef”

OmoAkin wrote: “Thirst trapping! 😝”

Marvis wrote: “Push the duvet down small lemme check something Kemen.”

Gedoni wrote: “the instruction is stay at home; not off cloth..😏 #showoff“

