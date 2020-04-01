Nollywood ace actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde has shared with her fans what has been going on lately in her life.
Omo Sexy as she is referred to as by many of her fans revealed she has been battling with anxiety over her husband who has been flying and having to disinfect the house daily. She also disclosed her worries over three of her kids who are currently abroad.
Omotola Ekehinde, however advised her fans to be kind as they may never know what people are going through.
Happy New Month Osexynationals. So much has been going on with me… From Anxiety of My Husband flying and having to disinfect /sanitize the house daily … Thank God , No more flights. To 3 of my kids not being in the country and having to make the decision to either have them get on planes to come home or stay where they are. To then having to check up on them daily, get supplies, then set up safe alternatives … To Sorting out my staff and workers and their own personal situations. On one of my sites, one of the workers said to me after sorting him money … “Ma , I’ve sent the money to my wife, I no dey go … to go siddon for house dey do wetin! I go continue work for site , sebi I no dey commot, materials dey site”. ! Then I’ve had to adjust to make the site hospitable and safe … the stress He was terrified to go home , this is the reality! The uncertainty, the fear …. it’s been A lot , am not gonna lie … My Major priorities have been making sure the Many people we are Responsible for are catered to and safe first… Dear friends, Do not forget in all this to pay attention to the ones closest to you. The cooks, the guards, the maids, the workers, the driver, the kid’s friends … Dear all, Pls note it is very challenging times for everyone irrespective of perceived status or class, you never know what anyone is dealing with. Be kind. April . May you bring better tidings. In Jesus Mighty Name. Love always. ❤️
