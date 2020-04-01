Nollywood ace actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde has shared with her fans what has been going on lately in her life.

Omo Sexy as she is referred to as by many of her fans revealed she has been battling with anxiety over her husband who has been flying and having to disinfect the house daily. She also disclosed her worries over three of her kids who are currently abroad.

Omotola Ekehinde, however advised her fans to be kind as they may never know what people are going through.

