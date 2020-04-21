Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Globe Motors, Willie Anumudu, has died.
Late Anumudu died this morning Tuesday April 21 after a brief illness not related to COVID-19. He was to be air-lifted to Germany this morning but died about 4am.
He is survived by his wife Nkiru, and 4 children including popular stylist, Ozinna Anumudu.
