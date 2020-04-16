Fast rising Nollywood actress and bleaching cream expert, Bimbo Ogunnowo has shared a picture of her luxurious sitting room on Instagram. Ranging from the chairs, curtains, vessels, chandelier lights and many ore, one can easily tell that the actress is living a luxurious lifestyle.

Picture of her sitting room has got many wondering if she makes so much from selling bleaching cream and acting because most of the things in her house does not look cheap.

With a picture of her self and her husband, Okiki Afolayan on the wall, the mother of one told her fans on Instagram how her sitting room is filled with different soap and creams. She added saying her husband understands the kind of woman he married.

In her words, ‘Trust me when i say my husband understands the kind of woman he married 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 everywhere in my house is full of different kinds of soaps !!!! Na work from home period we dey !Babe no vex !’

HOT NOW