Bishop David Oyedepo, a Nigerian preacher, Christian author, businessman, architect has predicted the end of covid-19 saying the virus would soon become a thing of the past in Nigeria.

According to a report by The Guardian, Oyedepo stated this while donating an ambulance and Personal Protective Gears (PPE) to the Ogun state government to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Oyedepo was represented by his son who, Pastor David Oyedepo (Junior), who is also a senior pastor in the church.

The items were presented to the state government at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, on Wednesday, April 1.

Oyedepo said the gesture was part of the church’s commitment towards ending the scourge of coronavirus in the state.

The items were received by the Ogun state deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, on behalf of the state.

The deputy governor commended the church for the generous donation and reiterated the government’s commitment to partnering religious organisation and individuals in the curtailing the spread of the virus.

