Media Personality, Omotunde Adebowale David popularly known as Lolo has taken
to social media to share an adorable family picture to celebrate her 43rd
birthday.
With birthdays being one of the most memorable day in a human’s life, Lolo is not taking the privilege of celebrating it
with her family for granted as she show the world the definition of black beauty.
The sexy and adorable actress who have featured in many blockbuster movies
shared an adorable picture of herself alongside her mother and her lovely
daughter and captioned the with an emotional message that showed how far she has come.
See more photos of Lolo and her adorable family below:
It's my birthday today I am here and well My mother had me 9years after my big sister she thought the 9 years delay will change her luck and she will eventually have a boy…but alas She bore this very chubby, black beautiful baby girl I am thankful she didn't die of the high blood pressure of the knowledge of her 4th baby girl Fast forward to 43 years after…she couldn't be prouder of the gift she was handed by God I am grateful LORD that you have kept me despite alll life handed me This is your black,beautiful baby girl saying Thank you ……chapter 43 fully loaded
