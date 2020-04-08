Bobrisky may be the most criticized celebrity in the Nigerian entertainment industry because of his cross-dressing activities and because of rumors that he is gay but one thing you can’t criticize him for is body exposure.

The cross dresser does not expose his body unnecessarily but it seems times are about to change now.

As a lot of celebrity continue to express boredom over the state of the country during this covid-19 lockdown, Bobrisky has taken to social media to entertain his fans with a photo of his body, his backside and b00bs.

He also made it known that he will delete the video soon. See below;

