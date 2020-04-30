Bobrisky has finally hit a landmark of 2 million followers on his social media page on Instagram, on of the most important tool in his life that helps him reach his fans and also make more money.

The cross dresser has been anticipating for this since he hit 1.9 million followers on Instagram few weeks ago which he also celebrated and put up an appreciative post to his teeming fans on his handle.

Now that his followers have increased tremendously, it is certain that there is going to be an extension to his business deals. Infact, he confirmed this when he bragged on social media that his money would increase once he gets to 2 million mark.

