A review of all National dailies- Bringing to you the top stories making waves in the Nigerian mainstream media. Daily Trust, Guardian, Daily Sun Nigerian Tribune, The Nation, Vanguard and more….

Top stories on the Vanguard:

Lagos records 70 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours…

Lagos State, the epicenter in the country, recorded a staggering 70 new cases in 24hrs. This surge in numbers could stem from the fact that the state government decentralized testing centres to all 20 local government areas of the state. Read more

Davido’s fiancée, Chioma, recovers from coronavirus

Nigerian singer Davido has shared an update on his fiancé Chioma Rowland’s health on Sunday, April 19, following her positive diagnosis of coronavirus and thankfully, according to the artist, she is “perfectly fine” and is now free from coronavirus. Read more

I thought I was going to die — Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed says fear of death to coronavirus was always on his mind after he tested positive to the disease and isolated because it has no definite cure or vaccine. Mohammed has since recovered and tested negative. Read more

COVID-19 claims 83-year-old woman’s life in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Sunday announced the death of a female 83-year-old coronavirus patient in one of the state’s isolation centres. This is coming merely four days after Abayomi announced the death of a 63-year-old man with no travel history or contact with any confirmed case. Read more

Top Stories on Punch

We killed 105 Boko Haram fighters in Yobe –Army

No fewer than 105 Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province terrorists have been shot dead by troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Lafiya Dole after the insurgents attempted to attack Buni Gari community in Yobe State. Read more

No COVID-19 case in three LGs – Lagos health commissioner

Lagos State Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, has said there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in three local government areas in the state.

He made this known on Saturday while giving a situation report on COVID-19 in the state. Read more

Coronavirus: We’ve started return journey to recovery, says Adeboye

The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said on Sunday COVID-19 pandemic would soon come to an end.

The cleric made the prediction in a Sunday service telecast on Dove Television Station. Read more

