National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife, Remi Tinubu, have tested negative to Coronavirus.

This followed the death of Lateef Raheem, the late Chief Security Officer to Tinubu, who had COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday by spokesperson to Tinubu, Tunde Rahman,

the late CSO whose death was announced last Friday died of the virus

and not diabetes as believed by some.

The statement reads;

“Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death.

“Today, the test results are back. The samples tested positive for COVID-19. .

“As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25.”

“The results of the tests were returned this morning. Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator Tinubu were negative.”

“The results of one aide were positive. The rest of the staff was negative. The one staff member has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines.

Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.”

