The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 12 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. breakdown of the 12 new cases are: 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State.

Aas at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths

A full breakdown of the nationwide numbers:

Currently; Lagos- 82 FCT- 28 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 3 Enugu- 2 Bauchi- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1

