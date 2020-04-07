The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 16 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. breakdown of the 16 new cases is 10 in Lagos, 2 in The FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.

As of 9:30pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with 6 deaths

A full breakdown of the nationwide numbers:

Lagos- 130

FCT- 50

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1

