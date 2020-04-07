The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 16 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. breakdown of the 16 new cases is 10 in Lagos, 2 in The FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.
As of 9:30pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with 6 deaths
A full breakdown of the nationwide numbers:
Lagos- 130
FCT- 50
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1
Katsina-1
