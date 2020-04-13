The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 20 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Breakdown of the 20 new cases is 13 in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Ondo

As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of Coronavirus l reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

No of states with confirmed cases:19

As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are

343 confirmed cases

91 discharged

10 deaths

Lagos- 189

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 14

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Kano- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1