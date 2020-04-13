The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 20 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Breakdown of the 20 new cases is 13 in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Ondo
As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of Coronavirus l reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths
No of states with confirmed cases:19
Lagos- 189
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 14
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Kano- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
