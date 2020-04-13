President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast tonight.
Buhari had on March 29 ordered a total lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun to contain the spread of Coronavirus for 14 days.
With the initial 14 days expiring tonight, the president will be addressing Nigerians by 7pm on Monday for further directives.
Femi Adesina, spokesman to the President, disclosed this in a statement that the broadcast, scheduled for 7pm, will be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).
In addition, Adesina asked all television, radio and other electronic media outlets to join the networks.
Read his statement below:
PRESIDENT BUHARI ADDRESSES THE NATION
President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm.
Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
April 13, 2020
