One of Nigeria’s most underrated singer and songwriter, Olawale Ashimi Ọlọfọrọ known by hid stage name Brymo has released his seventh studio album dubbed “Yellow”.

Brymo made this known via his social media pages in the early hours of today as he described it as an “all-pop electronic album about love and survival”

Brymo took an unusual route this time as the album has three parts with a total of 15 tracks. All the songs are written and performed by Brymo, except Abu Ya by Lindsey Abudei.

All songs were produced and mastered by Mikky Me Joses. While Abu Ya by Nsikak David and Lindsey Abudei.

Brymo last released an album in 2018.

