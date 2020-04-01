The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has disclosed that President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have been earning half of their salaries before the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

The Presidential Spokesperson disclosed this on Channels TV ‘Politics Today’, when asked if his principal and his Vice will be donating their salaries just like the members of the Senate and House of Representatives, to support the fight against Coronavirus.

Though Femi Adesina did not reveal what the unpaid halves were used for, he however disclosed that both leaders opted to be paid half of their salaries since the inception of the present administration in 2015.

On if the President and the Vice President will be making donations to support the fight against Coronavirus, Adesina said;

“I can’t say for sure; the members of the federal cabinet are donating 50 per cent of their March salaries.”

“Already, the Vice President and the President are earning 50 per cent. Right from the beginning of the administration (the first term), they had elected to earn half of the salaries they should earn … to ask them to do more will be a voluntary thing.”

HOT NOW