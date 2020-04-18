Nigerians got infuriated as images from the Burial site of the late Chief of Staff in the person of, Mallam Abba Kyari flood everywhere. From going against Social distancing order to defying the official procedures in burying patients who have died from complications of the COVID-19 disease-

Nigerians have called out the Presidency for breaking every order that has been placed on ground to curb the spread of this deadly disease.

To add fuel to the already burning furnace, a video surfaced online showing one of the alleged pallbearers who had direct contact with the corpse as the body was being laid to rest: taking off his personal protective equipment (PPE) outside the Gudu cemetery.

The PA to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmaad debunked the news, claiming an assigned staff waited back to burn all the used PPE, the coffin and sanitize the premises before leaving.

“The video of an NCDC official dumping his PPE is misleading. True, some officials removed their PPEs at the cemetery, but a dedicated staff went around, picked all and put them in a casket and then used a chemical to burn them. They also disinfected the environment, immediately,” he added.

He, however, took down the tweet not long after. Does it mean the video really happened? Will the king drag along some of his subjects?

