Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy is set to quit social media platform, Twitter. This comes after he was dragged online following his statement about Reekado Banks not being a worthy challenger to go head to head against him in terms of music.

While reacting to the backlash that trailed the Twitter exchange, Burna Boy stated that if what Nigerian twitter said about him had any effect on him then he would be dead by now.

Burna Boy who insisted that his last tweets were his “last personal tweet ever”, stated that he is too real for the social media platform.

He tweeted;

“If what Nigerian twitter said about me had any effect on me then I would be Dead by now. There’s even a Yoruba saying that translates “He who says the truth won’t even find a mat to sleep on”. well Ive proved that to be WRONG. You Can’t take nothing from Me.

This is my Last personal tweet Ever. I Imma just leave this app cuz apparently I’m too real for it. Everyone please use this COV-19 times to really find out what your true purpose in this world is, train your mind and Body to the fullest, get Closer to the Most high n ur Family.

Find out who is truly for you and who is really your Enemy. Let conscience and Confidence Lead you all, As it has lead me all my Life. Peace and Love.”

