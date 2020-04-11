Nigerian singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido and his boo Chioma Avril Rowland got a loving family portrait with their son and daughters from a fan who has promised to make delivery of the beautiful piece once the ban on movement gets lifted.

Not to take anything away, the portrait is such a beautiful work of art but must Davido come with the extra theatrics every time? He claimed to have jumped on the picture on social media and tagged the artist but by all indicators, Davido directly contracted the artist and tries to create a coincidental occurrence.

The singer wrote on his page: I like tho @shoreyarts get this to me please❤️

But it turns out that he just wanted to show off the face of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke whose face was made known to the public for the first time in the portrait. In other words, hitherto the time Davido uploaded the portrait, no one knew what the face of his son was like, talk more making a portrait of it. Did he just imagine the boy’s face?

But we will never know! It’s called shobiz for a reason!

