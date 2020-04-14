Canadian rapper, Daystar Peterson, better known by his stage name Tory Lanez has finally reacted to the incessant posting of the Nigerian flag emoji Nollywood actor drops on his Instagram Live video called the Quarantine Radio.

Quarantine Radio – A show that was introduced with the emergency of the Coronavirus pandemic that has got hundreds of millions across the world stuck in their homes.

IK Ogbonna was cautioned twice by the Canadian rapper for posting the Nigerian flag in his comment section during live videos.

”Special announcement, maybe the most special announcement all day, IK Ogbonna please stop posting the same f**king flag,” he said.

“IK Ogbonna, we know you repping your city but please stop posting the same flag,” Tory added after the Nigerian actor shunned the first warning.

The incident sent Twitter into a frenzy, on Tuesday morning, as IK Ogbonna became the second trending topic on the social media platform.

