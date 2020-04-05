Following the shocking revelation from business mogul and budding entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin during is life Instagram interview sessions two days back with Mercy Eke of his distaste of Tacha making it into the big brother house due to the fact that she was always insulting him and abusing him on his personal page without him actually hurting or doing anything to her, the controversial Tacha has replied him in a live video session via her person Instagram page.

She went further to state that he wasn’t God and is only mad that she is doing exceptionally well without his help, stating she is to young for him and if he was truly a busy man he shouldn’t have time to be attacking her online.

She stated that she wasn’t desperate to sign deals with brands as her and her manager T-Billz turned down a whole lot of deals numbering more than 15 just to maintain her brand and reputation, she stated that instead of focusing on her he should cater for his kids and pay his debts the finally delete her name from his mouth, this was after she posted some cryptic posts on her Instagram stories using insulting names and quoting some motivational speeches.



Fans still took out time to throw jabs at Ubi Franklin, asking him why he still had to join her live Instagram sessions despite him disliking her, while she answered some questions for the love sessions ranging from her age class to women supporting each other and as to why she didn’t just ignore him an let it pass.

