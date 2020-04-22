The Nigerian Air Force today shared some of their beautiful designs as they take to the air to celebrate their 56th Anniversary.
The Air Force also showed off some of their aircrafts which include the L-39ZA aircraft, which was seen in a formation flight over the City Gate of Abuja. The Alpha Jets also had a flight over the City Gate Abuja.
They gave a salute to Nigeria and Nigerians, which was one of the most colourful.
Also to aid citizens, the Nigerian Air Force as part of it celebration distributed palliatives to people in need to support the government’s effort during the lockdown period.
Check out photos from the celebration
