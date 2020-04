Famous couple, David and Victoria Beckham have dropped $24 million on the 5-bedroom condo in Miami’s One Thousand Museum building a 62-story structure that’s a marvel on its own, according to TMZ report.

The Beckhams’ new pad was designed by late architect Zaha Hadid and was completed just months ago so it’s got that uber-modern look to it, featuring big, open rooms and gorgeous views of the city and the ocean.

The 5 bedrooms will come in handy for the family of 5, and their new home also comes with its own fancy swimming pool and rooftop helipad. Let’s be honest, it’s a must-have item … in case they need to get to the airport quickly and fly to one of their other luxury homes around the world.

David is co-owner of the Inter Miami CF soccer club, so this is where he’ll be chilling after games whenever they start playing again.See more photos

HOT NOW