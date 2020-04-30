The Chief Medical Director of Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Dr Bowale Abimbola, has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters reports Dr Abimbola is presently being treated in one of the wards in the hospital.

“Yes, he is positive, that’s why you haven’t seen him in public unlike before. It was even Dr Nifemi Bella Oloniniyi that received honourable members of Lagos State House of Assembly during their visit to our facility. I was told he had a meeting with someone who later showed symptoms of COVID-19, so his samples were immediately taken for test and his results returned positive last week,” a source told SaharaReporters

Dr Abimbola was actively involved in managing the Italian man who was the Index case of COVID19 in Lagos state.

