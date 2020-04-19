Nigerian singer Davido has shared an update on his fiancé Chioma Rowland’s health on Sunday, April 19, following her positive diagnosis of coronavirus and thankfully, according to the the artist, she is “perfectly fine” and is now free from coronavirus.

Davido took to his Twitter page on Sunday, to confirm her test result.

He disclosed that Chioma, who tested positive weeks ago for COVID-19 has tested negative twice.

His tweet read: “Glory be to God, Chioma has now tested negative twice for COVID-19.

“Thank you all for prayers. We love you.”

See below;

