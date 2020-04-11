Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Instagram page to tell his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland that their son, Ifeanyi finally said his first word which is ‘Dada’.

The singer shared a video of his son talking in the background with the words;

“Said dada first haha I won @thechechi”

The Nigerian chef, Chioma, who has quarantined since she tested positive for coronavirus, reposted the adorable video on her social media page with an emoji.

The singer has been bonding with his son during this lockdown period.

Watch the video below:

TheInfoNG reported yesterday that Davido and his boo Chioma Avril Rowland got a loving family portrait with their son and daughters from a fan who has promised to make delivery of the beautiful piece once the ban on movement gets lifted. See the lovely photo here

