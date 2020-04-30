It’s world’s Chioma Day and her loved ones can’t keep calm as they celebrate the good mother, wife, friend and sister who turns 25 today, 30th April.

Chioma Rowland’s best friend, Kiku aka Nayomee has taken to her social media page to celebrate her best friend whom she regards as the strongest woman she knows.

If it was possible to shed a tear through texts, Kuki would have her way as she penned down a heartfelt message to her friend on her birthday.

read what she wrote below:

Happy birthday to my best friend , big sister, second mum & 🥰🥳❤️. Nothing I can say could express how I feel perfectly but I just want to say I love you soo much chi, thank you for my beautiful nephew Papa🥺 & making me the happiest Aunty ever. You’re soo strong & youve got a kind heart. I tell you all the time “ how do you do this with soo much patience & grace? “ cause I could never, you know my screws are loose ( crown plaza 🤣). We’ve got soo many more years ahead of us, cheers to more life, memories & adventures 👀🤣. You deserve the world & I pray all your heart desires come to pass . The last picture is a perfect representation of us ; me always on some bullshit & you there having my back no matter what. I love you ❤️

