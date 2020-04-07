Popular Yoruba movie actress, Mercy Aigbe recently took to her Instagram handle to brag about her natural beauty.

Mercy Aigbe shared a flawless looking and smooth pretty face of her on the platform to support her claim.

The beautiful mother of two captioned the picture “I am never wearing makeup again @flawlessbymercy 😂❤️😍”

Following her statement, some of her colleagues took to her Instagram handle to comment and guarantee her that she will be reminded whenever she make use makeup.

See some comments below;

@wumitoriola : we will remind yoi🤣🤣🤣

@olaitansugar : My Mercy o 😂 Yimu, i will remind you soon 😂

@eniola_ajao :You don’t need makeup at all❤️❤️

@anjysworldprd : Hmmmmmm aunty mercy 🤣🤣 if I hear u won’t wear makeup again 🤣🤣

@adenike786: If I hear 👂🏼👂🏼no makeup again😀😀😀