Nigerian online comedian, Dr Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke better known as Dr Craze Clown has taken to social media to lament after an online beggar blocked him after sending him money.

According to Craze Clown, he wanted to to send 10 thousand naira as requested by the beggar but mistakenly sent 100 thousand naira.

Crazy Clown disclosed he tried to contact him only to find out that he has been blocked by the said beggar.

He wrote:

“Mistakenly sent 100k to someone who won 10k on my page … I clicked on his/her page to let them know and saw this …

Whoever you are, from the bottom of my heart I hope you put that money into good use. No need to block me coz I fit even catch you with your acct no. Bless”

