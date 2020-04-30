Reports from different sources claim that popular Instagram comedian and Naval officer, The Cute Abiola has been arrested. This is coming few hours after he celebrated his birthday and also received a Ford Explorer SUV for a birthday gift.

According to reports making the rounds, he was arrested after “after one of his overzealous fans made a video collage of his birthday pictures just to celebrate him. The video, however, went viral on WhatsApp and ended up with the Naval hierarchy.”

It was claimed in the report that his arrest was ordered by one of his superiors. A Captain who doesn’t like the fact that Cute Abiola is into entertainment and a Naval officer at the same time.

“It’s one of his superiors oh. A Captain who has warned Abiola several times to choose between entertainment and Navy. He said him posting such photos with uniform isn’t expected of an officer”

We cannot disprove this report because that Cute Abiola in a now deleted post had once taken to his Instagram page sometime in 2019 to cry out about how a captain asked him to choose between both careers and talked about how depressed he was.

