Comedienne and actress, Warri Pikin is currently in a loving mood as she takes to

social media to celebrate her 7 years wedding anniversary.

The sexy and endowed comedian who could not hide her excitement on the new

milestone she has achieved with her husband took to her IG page to celebrate

the joyous day with an adorable family picture.

Dressed in a similar outfit, Warri Pikin, her adorable husband and their two kids got

fans stuck to her page as they were looking dazzling in the picture that

showed how great their family is.

See photo below;

Warri Pikin whose real name is Anita Asuoha has become an instant hit in the comedy world as she has been headlining top events across the country.

Her talents which can not be overlooked have seen her share the stage with legendary comedian in the industry like AY, Akpororo and a host of others.