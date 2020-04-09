Popular Nigeria indigenous rapper, Olamide has taken to his Instagram page to lament over the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country.

Prior to this the rapper once shared a post on his social media handle and admitted that the deadly disease is real.

Olamide, who recently shared a photo of himself via the photo-sharing app, Instagram stated that the coronavirus has shown it is capable of making the whole world standstill.

Olamide said, “Corona de do world tour ! Shutdown everywhere… nobody badder! We gree for you no1 … oya do come de go.“

The coronavirus pandemic has affected most countries across the globe stalling all activities with most people stuck at home following lockdown orders by the Governments.

