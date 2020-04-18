Abba Kyari, the trusted chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has died from complications related to Covid-19 after a nearly month-long battle with the virus.

Kyari had widely been seen as one of the three most powerful people in Africa’s largest economy and said to have the complete trust of Buhari. Some had even described him as the defacto head of the government because in a country where the presidency holds an inordinate amount of centralized power and government funds, deciding who has access to the president accords immense power and influence.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease has announced Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

32 in Lagos

6 in Kano

5 in Kwara

2 in FCT

2 in Oyo

2 in Katsina

1 in Ogun

1 in Ekiti

As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 159

Deaths: 17

Lagos- 283, FCT- 69, Kano- 27, Osun- 20, Edo- 15, Oyo- 15, Ogun- 10, Kwara- 9, Katsina- 9, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6,Akwa Ibom- 6, Delta- 4, Ondo- 3, Ekiti- 3, Enugu- 2, Rivers-2, Niger- 2, Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

