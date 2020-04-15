While there is no cure for the coronavirus pandemic, however, there are preventive measures which include washing of hands regularly, using of face masks, hand sanitizer, hand gloves etc.

However, in order to aid washing of hands, a serving corps member in Kano state identified as Abdullahi Sani has constructed a ‘Leg press hand wash’ Improvised mechanism.

This was made known by the National Youth Service Scheme NYSC via it social media handle as it celebrated the innovative corps member.

Below is a statement from NYSC handle, it read, “Sequel to the directive by the DG to Corps Members to be innovative and contribute in their own way to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Abdullahi Sani, KN/19B/3893, accepted the challenge by constructing a ‘Leg press hand wash’ Improvised mechanism at the NYSC Secretariat, Kano.”

See photos below,

HOT NOW