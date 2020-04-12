Big Brother Naija star, Cee-C has revealed that the tragic coronavirus pandemic is a blessing in disguise for herself and every one despite the fact that we are even afraid the world would not revive from any of this.

Cee-c said that the virus outbreak has helped her to have ample time for herself during this lockdown period, adding that this is the time for us to reflect and focus on our lives.

“I like this coronavirus period. Though there has been a lot of crisis, it has given me time to spend on myself.”

“A lot of people can’t even look at themselves in the mirror; they don’t like who they have become.

“This is the time for everybody to look within and ask themselves important questions such as — ‘Who am I becoming’? This is a time for everybody to try to level up. It’s time to become better. It is a curse on one hand because people are dying, but it’s also a blessing on the other hand,” she told Ubi Franklin in an Istalive interview.

HOT NOW