Nigerian controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, who has now pitched his tent with Nigeria Info FM after he left Cool FM, has slammed people that open their shops in the evening.

Recall that the Federal Government ordered a lockdown of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of coronavirus.

But it looks like some Nigerians in the affected states are flouting the orders as they open their shops in the evening.

Daddy Freeze in his statement said,

He added that “For every act of disobedience someone could die! Flatten the curve, stay the fvck at home.”

At the time of this report, Nigeria has over 100 cases of coronavirus with Lagos and Abuja having the highest number of cases.

