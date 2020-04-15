Popular TV show host, Ebuka Uchendu has likened the coronavirus lockdown to a reality TV show. The seasoned media personality who is set to launch a new TV show dubbed Judging matters stated that the lockdown appears to be making many people live like housemates in the BBNaija reality TV show.

Ebuka Uchendu stated this in reaction to a question from a social media user on whether the reality TV show which he hosts will hold this year.

With coronavirus lockdown keeping many people at home and unable to go out due to restrictions, Ebuka Uchendu believes there might be no need for BBNaija this year because people are already living like housemates.

The social media user quizzed Ebuka saying: Will there be big brother this year?

Ebuka replied: Are we not all housemates like this?

See screenshot of the conversation below:

