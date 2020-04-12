The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has left hospital after spending a week in hospital with Covid-19 and will go to Chequers to continue his recovery.

The prime minister was being treated at St Thomas’ hospital in south London and had spent time in the hospital’s intensive care unit after his situation deteriorated.

A No10 spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Johnson was taken into hospital last Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms, including a cough and a high temperature, persisted.

He was moved into intensive care on Monday evening. The government said he was not been put on a ventilator but had continued to receive “standard oxygen treatment”.

Johnson tested positive for the virus on 27 March, but continued to work while isolating himself in Downing Street, including chairing meetings by videolink.

On Thursday, he was moved to a hospital ward after three nights in intensive care, and was said to be in “extremely good spirits”, according to Downing Street.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, a No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”

Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for Johnson, had earlier said the prime minister was making “positive steps forward”.

