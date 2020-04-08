While global renowned universities look for answers as the world seems to be bereft of ideas on how to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, The Covenant University management is allegedly on the lookout for students enrolled in the private institution on social media who might be involved in any of the many challenges ongoing on the internet as Coronavirus lockdown keeps everyone in their homes.

According to sources, the church-owned tertiary institution is closely monitoring students currently enrolled in the school on social media and keeping tabs of those who will or have participated in the various social media challenges that have kept everyone busy and entertained.

An extensive list containing names of defaulters of the school’s precepts and rules is being made and those found wanting would be made to face the disciplinary committee when the Coronavirus pandemic blows over and the school resumes its academic year.

A message circulating o WhatsApp warning students to be mindful of what they do on social media in this period sheds more light on the silent plans of the school.

Read the message below:



There is a list on ground for those that participated in the #dontrushchallenge and any other challenges especially girls showing their boobies and booty. So the bottom line is that there is a list on ground to expel people.

HOT NOW