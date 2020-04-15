The Coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than two million people globally.

As of Wednesday afternoon April 15, there have been 2,024,675 cases of the disease and 128,972 deaths around the world, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the largest outbreak in the world with more than 600,000 confirmed cases and nearly 30,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental coronavirus vaccines as it battles to contain imported cases and prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

The experimental vaccines are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Sinovac Biotech and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Scientists around the world are racing against time to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, which has killed more than 119,000 people and infected more than 1.9 million globally.

